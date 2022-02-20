Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RKT. Barclays decreased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,400 ($127.20) to GBX 8,800 ($119.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($115.02) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($83.90) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,525 ($101.83) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,578.13 ($102.55).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,273 ($84.88) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,178.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,958.92. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,816 ($92.23). The stock has a market cap of £44.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.