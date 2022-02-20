Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.720-$3.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.21.

Shares of REG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.50. 855,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,347. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

