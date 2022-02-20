Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RELX. StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.83) to GBX 2,600 ($35.18) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Relx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,788.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. Relx has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Relx by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

