Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.27

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.27 and traded as low as $20.02. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 23,003 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REMYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

