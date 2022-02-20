Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 996,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of NexGen Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

