Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 189.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,664,000 after buying an additional 82,244 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 694.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 368,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 322,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 807.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 83,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.80 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

