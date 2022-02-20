Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Newell Brands by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 2,379.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 426,666 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,904,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Newell Brands by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.