Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 868,712 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHG shares. ING Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

