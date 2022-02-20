Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 112.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of Metropolitan Bank worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $101.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 14.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.