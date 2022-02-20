Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 268,600 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 737,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 344,676 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 527,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 81,052 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 63,939 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $11.12 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

