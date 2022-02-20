Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €62.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.38 ($47.03).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €36.33 ($41.28) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €32.88 and a 200 day moving average of €32.00. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($114.43).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

