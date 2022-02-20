Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €35.00 ($39.77) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Stifel Nicolaus raised Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Renault from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renault from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Renault has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

