Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.17% of Renewable Energy Group worth $54,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after buying an additional 1,059,273 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 802,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,392,000 after purchasing an additional 289,272 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,357,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 100.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,584,000 after purchasing an additional 210,534 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

REGI opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

