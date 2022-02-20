Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1,982.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,754,000 after buying an additional 1,247,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,643,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Repligen by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Repligen by 336.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 343,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Repligen by 2,372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after purchasing an additional 305,838 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.50.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $180.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.26. Repligen has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

