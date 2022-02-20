Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.580-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $117.54. 1,952,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,834. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.53. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.89.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Republic Services by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,313,000 after buying an additional 363,101 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

