Retirement Group LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Retirement Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 532.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 694,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,239,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,879,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,401,000 after acquiring an additional 268,095 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,125,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,878,000 after acquiring an additional 194,797 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.20 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94.

