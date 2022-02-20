Retirement Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 205.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.04 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

