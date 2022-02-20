Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

REXR stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,221.8% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 491,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 469,881 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

