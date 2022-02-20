Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.32 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,123. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $518.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

RBBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 64,433 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 467,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 60,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 81.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,772.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 45,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.