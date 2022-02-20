Richard Preece Sells 4,461 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) COO Richard Preece sold 4,461 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $71,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard Preece also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Richard Preece sold 11,459 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $197,782.34.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Richard Preece sold 27,928 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $500,749.04.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $15.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

LZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

