RingCentral (RNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $146.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $143.79 and a 1 year high of $428.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.55.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,643,373.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,370 shares of company stock worth $7,098,059. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $3,091,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in RingCentral by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in RingCentral by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.06.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

