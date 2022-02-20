RingCentral (RNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $146.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $143.79 and a 1 year high of $428.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.55.
In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,643,373.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,370 shares of company stock worth $7,098,059. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.06.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
