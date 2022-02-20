Robert I. Blum Sells 10,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $365,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CYTK opened at $34.90 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 160.0% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $26,999,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at $13,938,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

