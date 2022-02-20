Robert W. Baird Boosts Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $600.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $555.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.92% from the company’s previous close.

POOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.57.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $454.83 on Friday. Pool has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $501.67 and a 200-day moving average of $500.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pool by 71.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,956,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pool by 19.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

