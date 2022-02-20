Robert W. Baird Boosts Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $600.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $555.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.92% from the company’s previous close.
POOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.57.
Shares of Pool stock opened at $454.83 on Friday. Pool has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $501.67 and a 200-day moving average of $500.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.84.
In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pool by 71.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,956,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pool by 19.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Pool
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
