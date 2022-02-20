Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $14.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s previous close.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

HOOD stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $266,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,271 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,611 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nimble Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,249,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

