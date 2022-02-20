Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.00. Roblox has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,994 shares of company stock valued at $31,512,998.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Roblox by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,048 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

