Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Cut to Sell at Pivotal Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was downgraded by Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $350.00. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.77.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,500 shares of company stock worth $94,667,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

