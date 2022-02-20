Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.5 days.

Shares of Roots stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Roots has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.

Roots Corp. engages in the provision of leather goods, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the Direct-to-consumer (DTC) and Partners and Other segments. The Direct-to-consumer segment comprises of sales through its corporate retail stores, and e-commerce. The Partners and Other segment consist primarily of the wholesale of Roots-branded products to its international operating partner, and the royalties earned on the retail sales of Roots-branded products by its partner.

