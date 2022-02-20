Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.43.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $236.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,012 shares of company stock worth $309,415,310 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $23,529,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,729,000 after purchasing an additional 246,290 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

