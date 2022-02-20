Royal Bank of Canada Buys 2,680 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of Pool worth $31,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after acquiring an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,943,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pool by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,980 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL opened at $454.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $501.67 and a 200-day moving average of $500.12. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

