Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $7.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Get Angi alerts:

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Angi has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $17.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Angi will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $262,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Angi by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Angi by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Angi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Angi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Angi by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.