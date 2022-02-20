Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $85.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered Wix.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.05.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.13. Wix.com has a one year low of $81.60 and a one year high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.