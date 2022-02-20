Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $31,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 475.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $166.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.18 and its 200 day moving average is $166.61. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73.

