Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$260.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$230.00.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$192.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$11.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$159.44 and a 1-year high of C$213.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$181.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

