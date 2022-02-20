Royal Bank of Canada Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $275.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PXD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $233.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.06. The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $237.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $120,971,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,764,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $105,524,000 after acquiring an additional 539,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

