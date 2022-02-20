Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $95.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.53.

Shares of CRSP opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

