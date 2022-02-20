Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,732 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.28% of Carlisle Companies worth $28,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

NYSE CSL opened at $234.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.91 and a 200-day moving average of $222.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $143.88 and a 1-year high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

