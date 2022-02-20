Royal Bank of Canada Raises Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MRG.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT to C$21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

TSE:MRG.UN opened at C$19.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$744.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52 week low of C$14.65 and a 52 week high of C$19.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.86.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

