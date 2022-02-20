Royal Bank of Canada Sells 21,327 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,327 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.65% of Patrick Industries worth $32,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 559.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 154,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $69.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.18. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

