Royal Bank of Canada Trims H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Target Price to C$14.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HRUFF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of HRUFF stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $13.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

