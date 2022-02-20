Royal Bank of Canada Trims H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Target Price to C$14.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HR.UN. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.79.

Shares of HR.UN opened at C$12.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.07. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.14 and a one year high of C$17.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 7.34.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 35,160 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$462,311.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,374,800 shares in the company, valued at C$18,076,970.24. Also, Director Alexander Danial Avery acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$518,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 207,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,353,400. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 92,160 shares of company stock worth $1,371,113.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

