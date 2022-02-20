RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. RPT Realty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.050 EPS.

NYSE:RPT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.87. 575,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPT. Raymond James decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 164,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 43,023 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

