RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.RPT Realty also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.00-1.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPT. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of RPT stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 575,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RPT Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in RPT Realty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after buying an additional 195,580 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in RPT Realty by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 73,079 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in RPT Realty by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in RPT Realty by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 51,226 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

