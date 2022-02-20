Rupee Hits Market Cap of $89,514.66 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $89,514.66 and $7.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

