Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.65% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,441.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUTH opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

