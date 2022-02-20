Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $114.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Continued improvement in Ryanair’s traffic on a year-over-year basis is encouraging. The carrier’s January traffic surged over 400%. Recovery in traffic is driving the airline’s top line, which soared over 100% in the first nine months of fiscal 2022. Mainly due to the recovery in traffic, shares of Ryanair have outperformed its industry in a year. The carrier’s efforts to expand its fleet to cater to the recovering travel demand are impressive. Its sound liquidity position is an added positive. However, omicron-induced travel restrictions are hurting the airline’s bookings. Softness in bookings is weighing on the company’s fiscal 2022 outlook. The carrier anticipates fiscal 2022 traffic to be even less than 100 million passengers. Net loss in the period is expected to be as wide as €250-€450 million.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.39.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $107.90 on Friday. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $95.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,124.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 29.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

