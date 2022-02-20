Saga (LON:SAGA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $314.47

Saga plc (LON:SAGA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.47 ($4.26) and traded as low as GBX 299.20 ($4.05). Saga shares last traded at GBX 300 ($4.06), with a volume of 392,129 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 286.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 314.18. The stock has a market cap of £421.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30.

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

