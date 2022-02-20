Saga (LON:SAGA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $314.47

Saga plc (LON:SAGA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.47 ($4.26) and traded as low as GBX 299.20 ($4.05). Saga shares last traded at GBX 300 ($4.06), with a volume of 392,129 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 286.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 314.18. The stock has a market cap of £421.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30.
Saga Company Profile (LON:SAGA)
