Santos Limited Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SSLZY)

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Santos stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. Santos has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Santos in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

