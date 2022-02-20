Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 1.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,724,000 after buying an additional 2,411,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,486,000 after buying an additional 731,762 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,170,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,160,000 after buying an additional 574,171 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

