Science Biosensor Diagnos Life Sells 100,000 Shares of GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $70,000.00.
- On Thursday, February 10th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $84,000.00.
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $89,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $92,000.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $90,000.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $92,000.00.
- On Friday, December 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $298,000.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $164,000.00.
GBS stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. GBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GBS by 555.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GBS by 890.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 97,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in GBS during the third quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GBS during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GBS by 4,119.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GBS Company Profile
GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.
