Scotiabank Boosts West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target to C$147.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $118.60 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.09.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion and a PE ratio of 3.50.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

